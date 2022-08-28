×
Tags: pets | new york city | crime

NYC Group Forms Guardian Angels-Like Patrol to Protect Pets

Curtis Sliva, center, of the Guardian Angels, marches during Israeli Pride Parade on June 2, 2019 on 5th Ave in Manhattan, New York. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Sunday, 28 August 2022 02:16 PM EDT

A group is forming a citizen patrol to protect New York City pets amid rising crime.

The "Park Slope Panthers" is a Guardian Angels-style group that seeks to "take the neighborhood back" after a homeless man killed a dog in Prospect Park.

"In light of people feeling unsafe to use Prospect Park due to recent attacks of both people and dogs, in one case resulting in the death of a dog; and in light of the epidemic of packages being stolen from stoops and lobbies, we want to form a neighborhood watch," the group's MeetUp description reads.

"The goal is to be eyes and ears and to take our neighborhood back.

"Violence is not condoned."

The first meeting is planned for Sept. 10 with more than a dozen planning to attend.

Kristian Nammack, 59, reportedly started the group after a homeless man attacked a dog with a large stick.

He mentioned Curtis Sliwa's Guardian Angels as the model for the citizens patrol group.

"We may also get to wear cool berets," Nammack wrote on the Nextdoor app. "I'm being serious. And we go through some self-defense training, work in pairs, etc."

