Prosecutors Considering Charging 'Additional Individuals' in Gabby Petito Case

Prosecutors are considering charging "additional individuals" in the disappearance and slaying of Gabby Petito, a lawyer for Petito family said.

In a statement posted by Business Insider and issued hours after a Florida medical examiner Tuesday determined Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, 23, died by suicide, lawyer Richard Stafford said Petito’s parents were asked not to comment until the probe of their 22-year-old daughter’s death is complete.

"The Schmidt and Petito family has been aware of the circumstances surrounding the suicide of the sole suspect in Gabby's murder," Stafford’s statement said. Petito is the surname of Gabby’s mother.

"The family was asked to not comment and let the FBI continue their investigation and allow the United States Attorney's Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged."

A warrant for Laundrie’s arrest had been issued over his "unauthorized" use of Petito’s debit card after she died. He was never charged in her death, however, perhaps to give law enforcement more options in their investigation, Business Insider has reported.

Laundrie's remains were discovered Oct. 20 at Florida's Carlton Reserve. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told Business Insider Laundrie's parents were informed of the medical examiner's findings.

"Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Bertolino told the news outlet.

Bertolino said after Laundrie's parents officially reported him missing Sept. 17, they also surrendered five or six guns they had stored in their home — but one was missing.

It's unclear whether the missing gun is the one Laundrie used to kill himself. It's also unclear whether there was a gun among Laundrie's belongings next to where he was found.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation, and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.