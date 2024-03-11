×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peter navarro | donald trump | white house | political | persecution | justice department

Fmr Trump Aide Navarro Ordered to Report to Prison March 19

Monday, 11 March 2024 01:27 PM EDT

Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to prison this month, his lawyers said in a court filing, which could make him the first senior member of the former president's administration to be imprisoned by the Biden administration.

Navarro, who served as Trump's trade adviser, is due March 19 to begin his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the Democrats' House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, his lawyers revealed in a court filing late Sunday.

They are asking a federal appeals court in Washington to pause the sentence while Navarro appeals his conviction. His defense team indicated they would ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene if his request is denied.

Navarro, 74, was found guilty of contempt of Congress last September for refusing to turn over documents or sit for an interview with the Democrat-led House committee that investigated the Capitol riot, a failed attempt by Trump supporters to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. He was sentenced in January.

Navarro, a China hawk who also advised Trump on the response to the COVID pandemic, has claimed Trump invoked the legal doctrine of executive privilege, which shields some presidential records and communications from disclosure.

A federal judge found that Trump had not formerly invoked the privilege.

Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to Trump, was also sentenced to four months in prison for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel, but a judge has allowed him to remain free while he appeals.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to prison March 19, his lawyers said in a court filing, which would make him the first senior member of the former president's administration to be imprisoned by the Biden administration.
peter navarro, donald trump, white house, political, persecution, justice department
254
2024-27-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 01:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved