Fmr UK Ambassador Asked to Testify in House Epstein Probe

By    |   Friday, 13 February 2026 04:31 PM EST

Former U.K. Ambassador Peter Mandelson has been asked to sit for a transcribed interview with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform as lawmakers review newly released records related to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter from Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., setting a Feb. 27 response deadline.

In their Friday letter, Garcia and Subramanyam wrote that Justice Department files related to the Epstein investigation indicate Mandelson "may have knowledge" relevant to the committee's work, and they asked him to cooperate "in the interest of justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein" by appearing for an interview with committee staff.

The lawmakers cited what they described as "evidence" of "close ties" between Mandelson and Epstein, including a handwritten note in Epstein's "50th Birthday Book" referring to Epstein as his "best pal," financial transfers described in the letter as totaling more than $75,000, and an alleged image in the DOJ material that the lawmakers wrote "appears to depict you in your underwear alongside an unidentified woman."

Mandelson no longer serves as Britain's ambassador to the U.S. and has stepped down from the House of Lords.

Reuters reported he was fired as ambassador in September after the depth of his ties to Epstein became public.

The request comes as the U.S. Department of Justice releases additional Epstein-related records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law signed by President Donald Trump on Nov. 19, and the DOJ announced on Jan. 30 that it published millions of additional pages responsive to the law.

Separately, the committee's chairman, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in a Feb. 3 release that Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton agreed to appear for depositions on Feb. 26 and 27, respectively, in the committee's Epstein-related investigation.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 13 February 2026 04:31 PM
