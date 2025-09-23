Hegseth Axes Pentagon Women's Advisory Panel

War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth has ended Pentagon participation in an advisory group focused on women in the military.

Department press secretary Kingsley Wilson posted about the decision on Tuesday, writing, "Secretary Hegseth has decided to terminate the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services."

Wilson said Hegseth has decided the advisory work of the DACOWITS panel did not fit into what he, or the country, needs. "The committee is focused on advancing a divisive feminist agenda that hurts combat readiness."

She said that is the opposite of what Hegseth wants from an organization tasked with protecting the nation. "Secretary Hegseth has focused on advancing uniform, sex-neutral standards across the department."

Hegseth faced sharp criticism during confirmation hearings regarding his thoughts and comments about women in the military. Hegseth clarified that while he had concerns about women in combat roles, he was very supportive of women in general service in the armed forces.

DACOWITS, according to a Pentagon information page, is composed of "civilian women and men appointed by the Secretary of War to provide advice and recommendations on matters and policies relating to the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being, and treatment of women in the Armed Forces of the United States."

An Aug. 15 report from the Pentagon showed a notable increase in the number of women enlisting to serve in the military compared to the previous administration under former President Joe Biden.

Wilson said, "Leadership matters, and women are excited to serve under the strong leadership of Secretary Hegseth and President [Donald] Trump."

She pointed to an approximate 30% surge in women enlisting since the Trump administration took office in January.