Pentagon: Hegseth Believes Women Should Have Right to Vote

The Pentagon affirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth believes women should have the right to vote.

"Of course, the secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote. That's a stupid question," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson said at a press briefing.

Hegseth shared a video on social media last week featuring interviews with pastors who said, "in an ideal society, we would vote as households," and Douglas Wilson, another pastor who said he would support repealing the 19th Amendment.

“Ordinarily, the vote is cast by the head of the household, the husband and father, because we’re patriarchal and not egalitarian,” Douglas Wilson said, according to an AP report.

The defense secretary wrote on X, "All of Christ for All of Life."

"The secretary is a proud member of a church that is affiliated with the congregation of reformed evangelical churches, which was founded by Pastor Doug Wilson," Kingsley Wilson said. "The secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson's writings and teachings."

Hegseth is a member of a church in Tennessee which is part of Wilson's Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, CNN reported.

The church asserts "neither lawful nor honorable for women to be mustered for combat service," and that is "the duty of men — not women — to protect their homelands and nations," according to CNN.

"[Hegseth] appreciates many of [Pastor Wilson's] writings and teachings. I'm not going to litigate every single aspect of what he may or may not believe in a certain video," Kingsly Wilson said.