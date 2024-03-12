PETA Asks White House to Use Potatoes for Easter Egg Roll

Ingrid Newkirk has penned a letter to first lady Jill Biden urging her to consider rolling potatoes instead of eggs at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Perhaps thinking multiple uses of potato-related puns would persuade Mrs. Biden, the letter begins by stating PETA and their members "respectfully suggest an appeeling way to modernize the White House Easter Egg Roll — one that would be truly inclusive and welcomed by every tot who doesn't eat eggs for religious, cultural, or environmental reasons or because they object to the way animals, including hens whose reproductive systems are exploited for eggs, are raised and killed these days.

"Instead of promoting the deleterious factory farming and slaughter industries, will you please initiate the annual White House Potato Roll?"

This year's White House Easter Egg Roll will be held Monday, April 1. The tradition began in 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes, according to the National Park Service.

"In starch contrast, a potato roll wouldn't exploit any sentient beings and would encourage empathy and kindness to animals while supporting potato farmers in the U.S. Potatoes are the most popular vegetable in the country and can be safely dyed, allowing for spudtacular traditional activities, such as rolling them, seeking for them, and decorating them," the letter continued.

In what might become a holiday tradition of its own, last year Newkirk suggested "reusable plastic or wooden eggs" in place of real ones, then citing the avian flu and not the environment as the primary reason for her poultry protest.