PETA to WH: Use Potatoes Instead of Eggs for Easter

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 05:20 PM EST

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday requesting potatoes instead of eggs be used for this spring's White House Easter Egg Roll.

According to The Hill, the letter was penned by PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

"With eggs scarce as hen's teeth and egg prices at an all-time high (and projected to rise 41 percent more this year), this would be a terrific way to put America's potato farmers first and set a winning example for citizens looking for an affordable, protein-rich option," Newkirk wrote. "Easter has to do with Christian values, not chicken factories. In starch contrast, a potato roll would absolutely be a reason to rejoice."

Last week, the White House announced that the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that dates back to 1878, would take place on the South Lawn on April 21.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it expects egg prices to rise by 40% due to the bird flu outbreak.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

