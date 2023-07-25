Pentagon Watchdog Finds Numerous Errors in COVID Case Registry

A Defense Department (DOD) database of military health system patients diagnosed with COVID-19 did not contain some 7,200 who qualified for inclusion and was riddled with many other errors, according to top Pentagon watchdog, Military.com.

The DOD inspector general report, which was released earlier this month and revealed mistakes in 24 of 25 records reviewed by inspectors, stated the database's inaccuracies make it ineffective for guiding medical treatment or public health decisions on the coronavirus, especially since its overall accuracy is supposed to be at least 90%.

Lawmakers have been critical since last year concerning the accuracy of DOD medical databases and registries, as well as the DOD's failure under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to disclose inaccuracies.

"I am grateful to the whistleblowers who continue to come forward to provide my office with information you and other DOD officials are unwilling to produce," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote in a letter last week to Austin.

The Defense Health Agency set up the registry in July 2020 to track all coronavirus cases and events in the military health system, awarding a contract worth up to $4.75 million to an unnamed company. The contract was renewed last year for continued support services for $2.3 million, Military.com reported.

But the DOD inspector general audit found the database identified 182,159 COVID-19 cases among DOD patients in the health system, while the DOD IG identified 189,372 patients — 7,213 more than the previous tally and found many other inaccuracies.

Pointing out the contract required there be a high rate of accuracy in building the database, the report questioned whether the DOD has recourse to recoup any of the $6.2 million it spent on the program.

The watchdog also made a dozen recommendations to improve the process in the future.

However, the DOD pushed back on 75% of the recommendations, questioning the inspector general's methodology for determining errors, its characterization of the contracting process and payment concerns.