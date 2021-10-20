Pentagon Gives Year of Medical Care to Officers Hurt in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

The Pentagon has reportedly authorized law enforcement officers injured during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to get a year of medical care from Walter Reed hospital.

The order would cover all federal, state, D.C., and Capitol police officers hurt in the mayhem, Politico reported.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Gil Cisneros announced the decision in a letter to California Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier.

In a letter posted by Politico, Cisneros offered "medical assessment and treatment associated with injuries sustained during the January 6, 2021 attack, including traumatic brain injury, to be provided at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center … on a space-available and fully reimbursable basis."

More than 130 police officers — primarily from the Capitol Police and D.C. police departments — reported injuries stemming from the Jan. 6 attack.

Some experienced broken bones, brain injuries, lost fingers, and other long-term injuries, in addition to psychological trauma. Four officers have died since the attack, one who collapsed the day after and three by suicide in the ensuing weeks, Politico reported.

Speier, along with Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., first urged the Pentagon to provide the medical care in August, submitting a letter from 22 lawmakers that urged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to use his power "to allow individuals, who are not otherwise eligible, to access military medical care when it serves a compelling DoD mission interest."

Republican Don Bacon of Nebraska also signed the letter along with 20 Democrats.

"As you no doubt are aware, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center operates a best-in-class treatment program for [Traumatic Brain Injury]," the members wrote.

"Members of Congress routinely receive care at Walter Reed when necessary, but the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers injured in the January 6 attacks do not currently have this access. We believe that law enforcement officers who were injured on January 6 should have the option of seeking medical treatment at Walter Reed for injuries sustained in the attack, including TBI."