700 US Troops Give ICE 'Logistical Support' in Red States

Democrat-run sanctuary cities like Los Angeles are not the only ones getting force multipliers from the U.S. military.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation forces received Defense Department authorization for as many as 700 troops in Florida, Texas, and Louisiana last week, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell announced Tuesday.

"Last week, the Secretary of Defense authorized the mobilization of up to 700 DOD military personnel in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida, Louisiana and Texas," Parnell wrote in a statement.

"These service members, drawn from all components and operating in a Title 10 duty status, will provide logistical support and conduct administrative and clerical functions associated with the processing of illegal aliens at ICE detention facilities. They will not directly participate in law enforcement activities."

The statement continued, "In maintaining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the United States, the Department of Defense works alongside with the Department of Homeland Security, the lead federal agency in this critical effort.

"This support provides critical resources to support ICE's mission, freeing up law enforcement personnel to focus on law enforcement tasks and missions. The Department remains committed to securing 100% operational control of the border."