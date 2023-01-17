×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | munitions | lethal aid | ukraine | israel | south korea | war

Pentagon Sends US Munitions From Israel, South Korea to Ukraine

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 09:31 PM EST

American and Israeli officials tell The New York Times that the Department of Defense is tapping into an extensive but relatively obscure stockpile of American munitions in Israel and South Korea to send to Ukraine.

According to the Times, the United States' stockpiles are strained, and American arms manufacturers cannot keep up with the pace of Ukraine's deployment of munitions. So, the Pentagon has turned to two alternatives to assist in the proxy war: one in South Korea and one in Israel.

Originally, the two U.S. allies agreed not to send ammunition to Ukraine. Israel did not want to damage its relations with Moscow. But South Korea was more willing, albeit with a caveat. According to the Times, "the South Korean government did not want artillery rounds marked R.O.K. (Republic of Korea) showing up in Ukraine in violation of South Korean arms export rules."

But "a compromise was reached. Artillery shells from the Korean stockpile would be sent to replenish American stocks elsewhere."

The U.S.'s continued supplying of munitions to Ukraine comes in light of reports Russia has lost three-quarters of its conventional firepower, suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming more desperate.

Last week, Putin deployed what is dubbed the "sledgehammer" to the battlefield. The mortar weapon fires "micro-nukes" that can destroy an area the size of a football stadium.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
American and Israeli officials tell The New York Times the Department of Defense is tapping into an extensive but relatively obscure stockpile of American munitions in Israel and South Korea to send to Ukraine.
pentagon, munitions, lethal aid, ukraine, israel, south korea, war
221
2023-31-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved