Pentagon Walks Back Media Restrictions

The Pentagon has retreated from a controversial press policy after sharp backlash, clarifying that credentialed journalists will not be required to seek Defense Department approval before publishing articles based on unclassified information, The Hill reported.

The revised guidance, released Monday evening, marks a reversal from an earlier draft issued last month, which press groups said threatened press freedom. That draft suggested reporters could lose their credentials if they published material not cleared by Pentagon officials, sparking widespread criticism.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell had defended the earlier version, arguing the "mainstream media" was "misrepresenting" the department's intent. But the updated policy specifies that journalists "are not required to submit their writings" for review before publication.

The policy still warns that U.S. military personnel may face disciplinary action for unauthorized disclosures and cautions that reporters soliciting leaks could be deemed "security risks" and have their credentials revoked.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, has steadily tightened media access in the building even as his aides emphasize transparency.

In January, the department reassigned workspaces, removing four outlets in favor of Breitbart News and One America News Network, both considered friendlier to President Donald Trump's administration. Following complaints, four additional outlets including The Hill lost their desks, although they were permitted to remain in the building.

In May, Hegseth restricted reporters' access to Pentagon hallways, requiring escorts in areas where journalists previously moved freely. The Pentagon Press Association called the move "a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America's right to know what its military is doing."

The new rules continue to draw questions about how the Pentagon will decide if a reporter poses a security or safety risk. The policy acknowledges that publishing classified or sensitive information provided without solicitation is "generally" protected under the First Amendment.

"There is no prohibition on constitutionally protected journalistic activities, such as investigating, reporting, or publishing stories," the draft states. However, the document cautions that encouraging Defense Department personnel to violate disclosure laws "may weigh in the consideration of whether you pose a security or safety risk."

Media outlets have one week to review the revised policy and decide whether to sign; those who decline risk losing their Pentagon press credentials.