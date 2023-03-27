Pentagon: UFO 'Imagery Remains Classified'

The Pentagon confirmed it has photos or video footage of "UFOs" taken down over North America but said it could not release them because they're still classified, the Daily Mail reports.

A spokesman for the Defense Department told the news outlet that the department has video of the three unidentified objects that were shot down by the U.S. military last month.

"I can tell you that there is not currently any images or video footage that we can release," the spokesman said. "The imagery remains classified, and I have not received any information as to the potential timeline on a change in classification."

The resistance to releasing the images is a departure from the rapid release of an Air Force photo of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina last month after it traversed the country.

The Department of Defense was also quick to release footage of a Russian fighter jet hitting a U.S. drone flying over the Black Sea two weeks ago.

The government's reluctance to release the imagery of the objects has caused speculation that they have been identified as harmless and that the Pentagon is embarrassed that Sidewinder missiles were used to bring them down.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade's $13 hobby balloon was reportedly floating in the Yukon area and stopped transmitting about the same time that a U.S. fighter jet fired on the unidentified object there.

"When I heard that [it was a] silver object with a payload attached to it, that could be one of our balloons," a member of the brigade told Politico.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, roasted President Joe Biden over the possibility, tweeting that he is "providing powerful deterrence for any high school science clubs that might try to invade America."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., tweeted on Feb. 14 that Biden "let a Chinese spy balloon cross the entire U.S."

"Now he's shooting down everything that flies," Hawley said. "Why? Who knows. He apparently doesn't. Either the Biden administration is lying to us or they're totally and completely incompetent. Or both."

UFO researcher John Greenewald, Jr. requested all videos and photos of the takedown of the unidentified aerial objects in a Freedom of Information Act request dated Feb. 18.

The Pentagon responded last week and denied his request, citing national security concerns.