Pentagon Weighs Anti-Drone Laser Deployment in D.C.

The Pentagon is weighing the deployment of a high-energy counter-drone laser system at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., according to reporting Tuesday by The New York Times, in a move that underscores growing concern over unexplained drone activity near sensitive U.S. sites.

Fort McNair, home to senior officials including War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has recently seen drone sightings, prompting heightened security measures.

"I am aware of the reported drone sightings near Fort McNair and the surrounding areas," said Heather Chairez, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army's Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

"While there was no credible threat, the task force had increased its anti-drone activities to keep our service members and civilians who work and live on Fort McNair safe," she added.

Any deployment in Washington would place the system in close proximity to the tightly controlled airspace around Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, raising safety concerns that federal officials are still working to resolve.

The potential move follows a series of incidents that have complicated the Pentagon's push to operationalize counter-drone laser technology.

In February, a high-energy laser was used against what was later identified as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone near Fort Hancock, Texas.

In a separate case near Fort Bliss, a suspected aerial threat, later reported to be a party balloon, triggered a temporary shutdown of El Paso airspace.

To address such risks, the Pentagon and Federal Aviation Administration recently conducted joint testing in New Mexico to study how the system interacts with aircraft materials and to evaluate built-in safety mechanisms.

The FAA has emphasized the need to balance emerging security threats with aviation safety as discussions continue.

"Our officials look forward to working with the Pentagon and other agencies to protect the homeland while ensuring the safety of the national airspace system," FAA spokeswoman Hannah Walden said.

The developments come amid a broader uptick over the past year in drone sightings near major U.S. cities and military installations, a trend that has heightened concern among defense and aviation officials.