2 Pennsylvania State Troopers Shot

By    |   Thursday, 07 August 2025 03:30 PM EDT

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call and an investigation is underway, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

"Today, two Pennsylvania State Troopers were shot while responding to a call in Susquehanna County," Shapiro said on X.

"Both Troopers were transported to local hospitals — and I've communicated with [Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner] Colonel [Christopher] Paris and am on my way to join them now. Lori and I are praying for these brave Troopers, and our thoughts are with their families, friends, and every member of the State Police.

"This investigation is ongoing, and the Pennsylvania State Police ask that the public avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171. Please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice," he added. 

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

