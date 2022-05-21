×
Tags: pennsylvania | senate | gop | primary | elections | mail-in | ballots

Trump: US 'Laughed at All Over the World' for Slow Election Results

donald trump speaks during a save america rally in texas earlier this year
Former President Donald Trump (AP)

By    |   Saturday, 21 May 2022 06:07 PM

Slow election results and The Wall Street Journal editorial board were the targets of former President Donald Trump's ire Saturday.

"Why can't The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board recognize what a complete disaster our voting system is," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Why does it take sooo long, like in Pennsylvania, to conclude – 5 days now."

Pennsylvania's too-close-to-call Senate GOP primary race, which is likely headed to a recount between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, cannot even give a final result of the votes already cast, Trump excoriated in the statement

"Must end mail-in ballots and go to same-day voting," the post continued. "Also, paper ballots and our problems are solved. We are laughed at all over the world (actually, for many reasons!)."

The Journal editorial board was also blasted for its (RINO) Republican in Name Only-like positions, Trump concluded.

"Come on WSJ, put your RINO hatred of me away and get something right (for once!)," Trump wrote. "Our country is going to hell!!!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


