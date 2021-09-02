×
Ida Remnants Bring 'Historic' Flooding to Pennsylvania

People look at a flooded street as the Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the East Falls section of Philadelphia
People look at a flooded street as the Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Thursday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Thursday, 02 September 2021 12:05 PM

Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania inundated homes and commercial buildings, swamped highways, submerged cars and disrupted rail service in the Philadelphia area.

Valerie Arkoosh, chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said three people died in suburban Montgomery County and a tree fell into a woman’s house in Upper Dublin, killing her. Two other people drowned, one in a home and the other in a car.

In a tweet, city officials predicted “historic flooding” on Thursday as river levels continue to rise. The riverside community of Manayunk remained largely under water.

Emergency workers in the county completed more than 450 water rescues. That is three times the previous record. Rescue efforts were continuing throughout the morning. The National Weather Service was in the area to investigate reports that a tornado touched down.

Montgomery County Commissioner Ken Lawrence Jr. said the scope and reach of the damage across the county has been vast.

Thursday, 02 September 2021 12:05 PM
