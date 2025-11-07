Pennsylvania 'Jetsons Act' Bill Calls for Legal Flying Cars

Pennsylvania state Sen. Marty Flynn has reintroduced legislation seeking to legalize vehicles that can both drive and fly. The bill would establish a framework for "roadable aircraft," letting them operate on roads and in airspace.

The Democrat state lawmaker says the proposal – dubbed "The Jetsons Act" – will position Pennsylvania as a leader in emerging air mobility technology.

"Technology is constantly transforming, for the better, how people travel, and access goods and services," Flynn wrote in a January memo announcing his intent to reintroduce the bill.

"Across the nation, advanced air mobility — a rapidly evolving sector within aviation that encompasses a range of innovative aircraft, technologies, and infrastructure — has the potential to generate new revolutionary transportation options and transform how people access essential services, like emergency and medical services, goods, and mobility across urban, rural, and regional communities."

"The concept of urban and rural aviation is not new, and while the implications of these innovations may not yet be fully realized, there is a significant need now for legislation that lays the foundation for integrating roadable aircraft into our commonwealth," he added.

Flynn originally introduced the measure in the state's last legislative session, where it failed to pass.

The legislation would require registration, licensing and safety inspections specific to vehicles categorized as flying cars.

Under the plan, combined road and air vehicles would follow current traffic laws on roads and comply with aviation rules in the sky.

Pennsylvania joins only a handful of states considering similar laws, with Minnesota and New Hampshire already recognizing "roadable aircraft."

Flynn argues that the future of transportation demands proactive regulation to ensure the commonwealth isn't left behind.

The advanced-air-mobility sector could open new opportunities in both urban and rural areas, the senator suggested.

Some challenges remain, including how to integrate dual-mode vehicles into existing infrastructure and coordinate the two regulatory systems.

While flying cars are not available for mass use, proponents say establishing groundwork now will ease future adoption.

Supporters believe the measure could attract investment and innovation in the state's mobility sector.

If passed, the bill would create the first Pennsylvania statute to explicitly allow a vehicle to be both a car and an aircraft.

President Donald Trump has also signaled his support for flying cars, signing an executive order in June to create a pilot testing program for flying cars and other vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the establishment of the pilot program in August.

"The next great technological revolution in aviation is here," Duffy said at the time. "The United States will lead the way, and doing so will cement America's status as a global leader in transportation innovation."