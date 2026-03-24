US Has Sent Iran a Peace Plan Via Mediators, Sources Say

The United States is said to have sent Iran a 15‑point peace plan through regional mediators as part of a diplomatic effort to end the widening war, Axios reported.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. had engaged in very good and productive conversations and that messages had been conveyed to Iranian officials, and he postponed planned strikes on Iranian power plants after those discussions, Axios reported.

The 15‑point proposal reportedly includes requiring Iran to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, to accept enhanced international inspections and monitoring of its nuclear facilities, to limit the range of its ballistic missiles, and to curb support for regional proxy militias, Axios reported.

The U.S. has also told Israel that Iran agreed to suspend uranium enrichment, although it is unclear how long or whether anyone in Tehran with authority has formally committed to those terms, Axios reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country is ready to host peace talks if both sides agree, and mediators from Turkey and Egypt have been relaying messages between Washington and Tehran, The Guardian reported.

The contradictory statements from Washington and Tehran have left allies and markets uncertain whether diplomacy is advancing or if the conflict will continue to escalate, Reuters reported.

Oil markets have surged amid the conflicting signals as missile attacks continue and investors weigh the possibility of peace alongside ongoing hostilities, Al Jazeera reported.

Military operations continue across multiple fronts, with Iranian missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and U.S. and Israeli forces engaging Iranian-linked positions in Iraq and Syria, Al Jazeera and The New York Times reported.

Analysts said the U.S. approach may reflect an attempt to shape expectations and reassure global markets, but the gap between Washington’s optimism and Tehran’s public denials suggests that any diplomatic effort remains tenuous and unresolved, Reuters reported.

Some reports suggested that the 15‑point plan is based on an earlier framework from last year’s nuclear talks that Iran did not accept before, The Guardian reported.

Even if mediators continue to push for a high‑level peace summit as soon as Thursday, Times of Israel reported, the absence of a firm commitment from Iran means that the war is likely to continue even as diplomats test the waters.

For now, the conflict remains defined by parallel tracks of intense military engagement and tentative, opaque diplomacy, with a U.S. 15‑point peace proposal circulating through backchannels while Iran publicly denies substantive negotiations, Axios, The Guardian, Reuters, Al Jazeera, The New York Times, and Times of Israel reported.