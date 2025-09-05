PBS Announces Last Resort Staff Cuts

PBS said it will reduce its workforce by about 15%, cutting 100 positions, including 34 immediate layoffs, as part of a broader effort to respond to major reductions in federal funding for public broadcasting, according to The New York Times.

The announcement follows a July vote in Congress, supported by the Trump administration, to eliminate $500 million in annual federal support for public broadcasters, including PBS and NPR member stations. The move marked one of the most significant shifts in U.S. media policy in decades, reflecting long-standing calls by some Republican lawmakers to curtail federal involvement in public broadcasting.

Paula Kerger, PBS's chief executive, described the staff reductions as a measure of last resort. In an email to station managers, she noted that the organization had already implemented hiring freezes, restricted travel, and paused salary increases before resorting to layoffs.

"These decisions, while difficult, position PBS to weather the current challenges facing public media," Kerger wrote.

The cuts reflect broader financial strain across the public media sector. Like PBS, NPR has also announced budget reductions, with chief executive Katherine Maher telling Texas Public Radio that the network would shrink its budget by $8 million as a first step toward navigating the funding crisis.

Local stations are facing the sharpest impact. Many rely heavily on federal support to sustain operations, particularly in rural areas. Dozens of TV and radio outlets are now at risk of closure, with some turning to philanthropic grants and emergency fundraising to stay on the air.

PBS had previously said it was reducing its overall budget by 21% and lowering dues for member stations to help ease the burden. Still, the loss of federal dollars — long considered a backbone of the system — represents a structural challenge for public broadcasting in the United States, leaving public broadcasters more dependent on private fundraising and local community support.