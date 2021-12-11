Ark Encounter, Creation Museum Designer Patrick Marsh Dead at 77

World-renowned art director, and designer of the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter, Patrick Marsh died Dec. 2 at age 77, his organization Answers in Genesis announced.

Marsh was the vice president of attractions for Answers in Genesis, the organization responsible for creating and operating the Ark Encounter attraction featuring a life-sized replica of Noah's Ark, and the Creation Museum in northern Kentucky.

According to the organization, Marsh worked as a designer for more than 50 years with credits that include the field designs for the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, the unveiling of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor in 1986, as well as both the "Jaws" and "King Kong" attractions at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

For the past 20 years, Marsh worked on the two biblical destination sites for the faith-based organization, the release said.

"Patrick's fingerprints are all over the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter," Ken Ham, AiG founder and CEO, said. "I have never worked with a more creative person. Calling him a 'genius' is not an overstatement. I will miss him dearly, not only as a colleague but as a friend."

The organization said he was overseeing a complete redesign of the museum's Palm Plaza section including a pro-life exhibit, at the time of his death.

He also completed renderings for additions to both attractions that the organization said, "will be seen by millions of guests over the coming years as these additions are built at both sites."

"At AiG, Patrick was able to attract, build, and mentor a phenomenal team of talented younger-generation designers and artists," Ham said. "Although Patrick can never be replaced, the team that was built under his leadership is ready to carry on his legacy."

Ark Encounter opened in Williamstown, Kentucky, during the summer of 2016 with a 510-foot life-sized replica of Noah's Ark, which was built according to the dimensions given in the Bible's Book of Genesis, spanning 510-feet long, 85-feet wide, and 51-feet high.

Marsh leaves behind his wife, Sakae, whom he met and married in Japan, and the entire staff of AiG.