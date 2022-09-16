Pat Sajak Hints at Leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' Soon

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak revealed that he could be stepping down from the show next season after an over 40-year run.

"In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die," Sajak, 75, told the outlet. "It appears I may go before the show."

"Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long [time]. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near," he added.

Sajak began hosting "Wheel of Fortune" in 1981, taking over for previous host Chuck Woolery after a salary dispute. The show reached new heights under Sajak, incorporating co-host Vanna White in 1982 to create one of the most famous TV pairs in history.

"It's an honor to have been in people's living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We're happy and proud," Sajak said of the show, which premiered in 1975.

Still, Sajak and White told Entertainment Weekly that they are focused on the upcoming premiere of the third season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Sajak said he is most looking forward to Meryl Streep and hearing her say the phrase, 'Come on, big money!'

"I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character," White said. "When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they're playing for a great cause, so it's good for everybody."

According to WhatToWatch, the new season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" will premiere on ABC in the United States on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time.

Among the celebrities featured are rapper and producer Snoop Dogg, "Grey's Anatomy" star Kevin McKidd, actor Jenifer Lewis, former NFL running back Tiki Barber and "How I Met Your Father's" Francia Raisa.