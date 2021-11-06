Rep. Pat Fallon to Newsmax: 13 Republicans Do 'Nancy Pelosi's Bidding, Biden's Work'

Thirteen Republicans were willing to abandon the GOP – and "tens of millions" of American conservatives – to do "Nancy Pelosi's bidding and Joe Biden's work," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, lamented on Newsmax.

As six progressive Democrats in the House 'Squad' refused to vote for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill overnight Friday, Republicans surrendered leverage to Democrats, the House speaker, and the president, Fallon told "Saturday Agenda" host Joe Pinion.

"I can't tell you, Joe, to be beyond honest and very candid and frank with you here, how disappointed I am in so many other of my colleagues, and I think millions of our constituents tens of millions of them, that 13 Republicans would do essentially Nancy Pelosi's bidding and Joe Biden's work for him," Fallon told Pinion.

"This was a bad infrastructure package."

Fallon noted America's crumbling Democrat-run cities do need infrastructure improvements and rural areas need broadband Internet, but it should not have to cost this much.

"We do need an infrastructure package," Fallon continued. "We do have aging roads and bridges and waterways and airports and the broadband Internet is something we need to do for rural communities, but at the same time, you don't need 1.2 trillion."

Democrats preyed on America's needs to add what they wanted for their social and climate agendas, Fallon added.

"It's not so much what we need as what they want," he said. "Hovering around 10% of it is actually going toward what we would consider real and hard infrastructure, roads, bridges, waterways, broadband Internet, that sort of thing."

Even President Joe Biden proved he knew it was a bloated bill from the start, Fallon concluded.

"Remember this whole thing started with Biden saying that we need to $2.25 trillion for infrastructure," Fallon said. "He had to have it or the sky was going to fall.

"And then magically, negotiating against himself, he got it down to $1.2 [trillion]."

