Columnist Pat Buchanan Retiring

Stalwart conservative and three-time presidential candidate Patrick J. Buchanan has announced his retirement from writing a weekly syndicated column.

Buchanan, 84, has been a longtime Newsmax insider.

After making a national name as broadcaster and author, Buchanan ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 1992 and 1996. He became the Reform Party nominee in 2000, espousing his strong opposition to outsourcing and illegal immigration.

On television, Buchanan was a regular panelist on Sunday morning's long-running "The McLaughlin Group," and was an original host of CNN's "Crossfire."

A prolific writer, he authored 14 books including "The Death of the West," "State of Emergency," and "Suicide of a Superpower."

Buchanan began his career as a St. Louis Globe-Democrat editorial writer, advancing to assistant editorial page editor before going to work in 1965 for a New York City law firm at which then-former Vice President Richard Nixon was a partner.

Buchanan began a lengthy political career when he was hired as an adviser to Nixon before a successful 1968 presidential campaign.

A Georgetown alum, Buchanan was credited with coining the term the "silent majority."

Buchanan briefly worked for then-President Gerald Ford after Nixon resigned, and he returned to the White House as communications director for two years during then-President Ronald Reagan’s second term.