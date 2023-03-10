Dolly Parton's Sister Slammed for 'Racist' Tweets

Country superstar singer Dolly Parton's younger sister Stella is being called a "bigot" and "racist" following a series of posts on Twitter last month, one accusing some Black people of "reverse discrimination."

"I know this is an inconvenient truth but there's also a hell of a lot of reverse discrimination in this country as well," Stella Parton posted on the social media site Feb. 23. "It gets a bit much to have spent almost 74 years on this planet and to see how far we have reverted back to such ignorance and opportunistic BS by people of all stripes in America.

"Other countries are just as racist and just as crime ridden, but everyone points at America, but all humans are flawed, no matter your make or model. Stop cherry picking and acting so self-righteous y'all. I'm no better or worse than anyone else."

In a separate post, she asked why Black people do not stand up for Native Americans, and call white people "evil."

"When is the last time black people have included or stood up for the indigenous/native Americans in this country? It's all a me, me, me mentality in America," her post read. "White people aren't all evil and I resent that accusation from my perspective. Many of us believe in equality for all."

Several users then attacked the singer for the posts.

"Stella Parton is the classic supremacist bigot who has convinced themselves that they're progressive and not racist," one user said.

Another user said they immediately blocked her.

"I had never heard of her before today," that user's tweet said. "I read her tweets, blocked her, and look forward to forgetting who she is."

According to her website, Stella Parton is the younger sister of superstar Dolly Parton and launched her own country music label in 1975.

She has since produced 39 albums, 32 chart singles, published three books and is also an actress, starring in several Broadway musicals.

According to the site, she is performing concerts around the globe, speaking out as an advocate for sexual assault victims.

In some of her other tweets, Stella Parton said she believes President Joe Biden is doing a good job, and is critical of former President Donald Trump and Republicans.

"What good is a career if you stay silent on crucial issues affecting our 'free society', or is 'freedom and Justice for all' just one big ole fat lie?" she posted on Twitter Thursday. "Does that just mean white males in America? Cause is sure looks like it to me."