L.A. Web Services Company Helps Parler Return Online

Parler returned online this week thanks to the help of a small web services company that believes in the social media platform's free-speech approach.

SkySilk Cloud Services, based in Los Angeles, confirmed it was providing "private cloud infrastructure and support services" for Parler, which relaunched Monday following a month offline, per the New York Post.

Advertised as a free-speech vehicle for users of all political persuasions, Parler became popular with supporters of former President Donald Trump and right-wing activists after larger platforms such as Twitter and Facebook cracked down on misinformation following the November presidential election.

Parler began being targeted by Big Tech companies after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The platform was blamed for not policing threats of violence posted by users.

Amazon Web Services denied Parler access to its servers. Apple and Google also removed the platform's app from their app stores.

SkySilk CEO Kevin Matossian said his company endorsed Parler's efforts to create an uncensored online platform.

"Let me be clear, Skysilk does not advocate nor condone hate, rather, it advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of being the judge, jury, and executioner," Matossian said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday. "Unfortunately, too many of our fellow technology providers seem to differ in their position on this subject."

Matossian said SkySilk had been reassured by Parler it would work to "better monitor its platform." Also, the site's updated community guidelines prohibit posts that constitute "crime, civil torts, or other unlawful acts."

"SkySilk truly believes and supports the freedom of speech and more specifically the rights afforded to us in the First Amendment," Matossian said. "While we may disagree with some of the sentiment found on the Parler platform, we cannot allow first amendment rights to be hampered or restricted by anyone or any organization."