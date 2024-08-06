'Booked' Paris Restaurant Apologies for Turning Away Serena Williams

A luxury Parisian hotel has apologized to tennis great Serena Williams after she complained, in a social media post seen by millions, that she and her family were turned away from its restaurant Monday.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first," Williams said on X.

Williams, a four-times Olympic gold medallist, was one of the Olympic flame's torchbearers during the Paris Games' opening ceremony. She is also among celebrities who have come out to see U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles compete in the Games.

Her post was seen by more than 4 million viewers.

The Peninsula Paris, a five-star hotel whose gourmet restaurant offers a view of the Eiffel tower, swiftly responded: "Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved."

A second message followed, saying: "We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again."

Some of the responses to William's post were supportive, saying it was unacceptable the restaurant did not make room for her, others said celebrities have no more right to a fully booked restaurant than anyone else.

Williams was much more positive after the Games' July 26 opening ceremony, saying on X: "Have you ever had an unforgettable moment? That was yesterday for me. Truly unforgettable. From being part of an amazing Open Ceremony at the Paris Olympics – to riding in the boat in the rain – and it was pouring! So much so my lashes came right on off. Unforgettable!"