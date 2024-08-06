WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paris | olympics | elitist | serena williams | race baiting

'Booked' Paris Restaurant Apologies for Turning Away Serena Williams

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 08:25 AM EDT

A luxury Parisian hotel has apologized to tennis great Serena Williams after she complained, in a social media post seen by millions, that she and her family were turned away from its restaurant Monday.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first," Williams said on X.

Williams, a four-times Olympic gold medallist, was one of the Olympic flame's torchbearers during the Paris Games' opening ceremony. She is also among celebrities who have come out to see U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles compete in the Games.

Her post was seen by more than 4 million viewers.

The Peninsula Paris, a five-star hotel whose gourmet restaurant offers a view of the Eiffel tower, swiftly responded: "Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved."

A second message followed, saying: "We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again."

Some of the responses to William's post were supportive, saying it was unacceptable the restaurant did not make room for her, others said celebrities have no more right to a fully booked restaurant than anyone else.

Williams was much more positive after the Games' July 26 opening ceremony, saying on X: "Have you ever had an unforgettable moment? That was yesterday for me. Truly unforgettable. From being part of an amazing Open Ceremony at the Paris Olympics – to riding in the boat in the rain – and it was pouring! So much so my lashes came right on off. Unforgettable!"

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A luxury Parisian hotel has apologized to tennis great Serena Williams after she complained, in a social media post seen by millions, that she and her family were turned away from its restaurant Monday.
paris, olympics, elitist, serena williams, race baiting
292
2024-25-06
Tuesday, 06 August 2024 08:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved