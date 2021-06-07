NYC Parents Protesting Curriculum Deploy Mobile Billboards Outside Schools

Parents whose children attend school in New York City are placing mobile billboards outside of multiple schools on Monday objecting to so called "progressive" curriculum, reported the Daily Wire.

Each sign truck will be parked outside a school during drop off and pickup with one of the following mantras displayed on the sides:

“DIVERSITY NOT INDOCTRINATION”

“TEACH HOW TO THINK, NOT WHAT TO THINK”

“WOKE SCHOOL? SPEAK OUT”

The anonymous parent’s protest group calls itself “Prep School Accountability.”

It’s the latest of several organizations founded by private school parents in recent weeks as outrage has grown over so-called “anti-racist” ideology and what some see as an over-emphasis on sex education and gender issues among very young pupils, reported the NY Post.

Parents have spoken out anonymously about the issue at schools including Dalton, Brearley, Riverdale Country Day, Columbia Grammar & Prep, and Grace Church in recent weeks.

A former Riverdale Country Day School father founded another group called FAIR, the “Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism.”

To encourage parents to voice their concerns and organize, Parents at Columbia Grammar & Prep created an Instagram account called “speakupcgps.”

“In recent years, a new orthodoxy has emerged at our schools, dividing our communities based on immutable characteristics such as race, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation,” the Prep School Accountability website reads. “As a result, the core tenets of high-quality education — uniting all children and families through a love and appreciation for learning and community spirit — have gone by the wayside. Schools should unite us, not divide us.”

“Prep School Accountability” is not against diversity, one of the group leaders emphasized to The Post.

“We care about diversity — and we are not all white,” he said. “What we want is a balanced view of it and a balanced curriculum. We have white, black, Indian, Asian, gay, straight parents who are not on board with a lot of this radical stuff. And it’s a mistake to make this a left-vs.-right issue. It’s across the board. Liberals used to value free speech and revere people like Martin Luther King. Not so much anymore.”

The group has also just launched an account on Twitter.

The father said the new school ideologies are also upsetting children.

“One 11-year-old girl I know of came home [from school] crying and saying, ‘Why are white people so bad?’ I also know of a black kid who came home and was puzzled as why black people were better than everyone else,” he said. “It’s upsetting for us to try to talk our kids when they come home like that.”

Another father in the Prep School Accountability group said many parents who identify as liberal find themselves in the awkward position of being labeled right-wing or racist.

“In the past six weeks this movement has snowballed,” he told The Post. “We’re focused on New York City, but people are finding out that it’s everywhere. The problem is that even though most private school parents consider themselves liberal Democrats, you only read about this stuff in conservative media. Until it crosses into all media, a lot of people will still be in the dark or they’ll think it’s all some exaggeration. It’s all over the place.”

“Everyone is still deathly afraid of speaking publicly,” one private school parent told the Post. “They’re scared to even talk to their friends. What middle-aged white guy working in a bank would dare speak out? They’d be fired tomorrow.”