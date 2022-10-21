×
Tags: parents | fight | back | crt | transgender

'Parents Fight Back' on Newsmax Chronicles Rise of Moms and Dads

By    |   Friday, 21 October 2022 10:32 AM EDT

When Scott Smith was wrestled to the ground and arrested by police at a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board meeting in 2021 for confronting board members about his daughter’s rape by a boy student wearing a skirt in the girls’ bathroom, the video went viral.

More video of other parents challenging school officials over curriculum, and issues of critical race theory, gender ideology, and racial preference policies at other schools soon surfaced.

Parents, who had been awakened by a year and a half of pandemic-closed schools — and alerted via remote instruction what teachers and education officials were indoctrinating their children with — became alarmed and enraged.

“Parents Fight Back,” an hour-long documentary airing on Newsmax on Sunday at 9 p.m., ET, explains the impetus, rise, and action against what has become of public schools.

Told through interviews with experts such as Chris Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute; former Columbus NAACP President Ruth Edmonds; parental school choice advocate Tera Myers; and Vivek Ramaswamy, author of “Woke, Inc.,” “Parents Fight Back” describes the growing revolt against what many see as a self-righteous education establishment.

With parents likened to domestic terrorists in a memo by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, more people have rallied to the cause of reclaiming their children’s — and grandchildren’s — education.

“Parents Fight Back” tells their story on Newsmax at 9 p.m., ET, Sunday.

