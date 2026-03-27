More Than 4 Million Children Enrolled in Trump Accounts

The parents of more than 4 million American children have signed up for Trump Accounts while filing their 2025 tax returns, the Washington Examiner reported.

The early surge in participation displays strong support for one of President Donald Trump's signature economic initiatives — a program designed to expand wealth-building opportunities for American families and usher in what administration officials call an "ownership economy."

According to IRS data reviewed by the Examiner, more than 4 million children have already been listed for the accounts, including nearly 1 million newborns eligible for a $1,000 federal seed investment.

The accounts were created under Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and allow families to open tax-deferred investment funds for children.

Newborns born between 2025 and 2028 receive a direct $1,000 contribution from the federal government, while older children can participate without the initial seed funding.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has touted the rapid adoption as evidence that the program resonates with working families.

Earlier this year, he noted that millions of forms had already been filed following a nationwide rollout and promotional campaign, including a Super Bowl advertisement.

Supporters say the accounts represent a fundamental shift in economic policy — one focused on expanding private ownership rather than government dependence.

In remarks promoting the initiative, Bessent described Trump Accounts as a "singular moment in economic history" that could help make every American a stakeholder in the nation's prosperity.

"With Trump Accounts, every American child ... is eligible to receive a $1,000 contribution ... immediately invested in an index fund," Bessent said, adding that long-term compound growth could transform those initial investments into substantial wealth over time.

The program allows contributions from parents, employers, and even philanthropists, with annual caps designed to encourage steady, long-term savings.

Beginning July 4, families and others will be able to contribute up to $5,000 a year per child.

Private-sector support has also been robust.

Major companies have pledged to match contributions for employees' children, while philanthropists have committed billions of dollars to expand access — moves proponents say highlight the program's broad appeal.

The surge in Trump Account enrollments comes alongside broader tax relief measures included in the same legislation.

IRS data show that millions of Americans are receiving larger refunds this year, driven by provisions such as eliminating taxes on tips and overtime and expanding deductions for seniors and car buyers.

On average, refunds have risen more than 9% compared to last year, with tens of millions of filers benefiting.

White House officials argue the results validate Trump's economic approach after what they describe as years of financial strain under Democrat policies.

"President Trump delivered the largest middle-class tax cut in history," a White House spokeswoman said, emphasizing that families are already "reaping the benefits."

With enrollment continuing to climb, administration officials say Trump Accounts could become a cornerstone of long-term economic growth — empowering the next generation to build wealth and participate more fully in the American Dream.