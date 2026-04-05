WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: paramount | saudi arabia | funds | warner bros | takeover

Paramount in Talks for Gulf Backing in Warner Takeover

Sunday, 05 April 2026 09:13 PM EDT

Paramount Skydance is in talks to secure signed equity commitments of almost $24 billion from three sovereign wealth funds led by Saudi Arabia to help back its takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The U.S. entertainment giant in February said it has agreed buy its peer in a $110 billion deal — with an equity value of $81 billion — that they expect to close in the third quarter.

The merger would combine major studios and networks such as CNN and CBS, enabling them to compete more aggressively as streaming draws audiences away from traditional linear TV.

To help back the takeover, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed to provide roughly $10 billion, the WSJ reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The other backers are likely to include Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi's L'imad Holding, the WSJ reported.

PIF, Qatar Investment Authority, and L'imad Holding did not respond to Reuters' emailed requests for comment outside of regular business hours. Paramount declined to comment.

The Gulf backers will not have voting rights in the new Paramount-Warner entity, the WSJ reported.

Paramount executives do not expect the funds' involvement to trigger a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. or Federal Communications Commission, the Journal said. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Paramount Skydance is in talks to secure signed equity commitments of almost $24 billion from three sovereign wealth funds led by Saudi Arabia to help back its takeover of Warner Bros Discovery, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
paramount, saudi arabia, funds, warner bros, takeover
215
2026-13-05
Sunday, 05 April 2026 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved