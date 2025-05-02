Legislation Aims to Extend Penalty for Crimes on First Responders

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., on Friday said he would introduce legislation to enhance penalties for crimes against first responders following the recent death of a Kansas City paramedic at the hands of a known criminal.

"Over the weekend, the life of Kansas City firefighter-paramedic, Graham Hoffman, was cut short at the hands of a known criminal who was released from custody shortly before this attack occurred," Schmitt said in a statement.

"A tragedy such as this must never be allowed to happen again in Missouri or across the nation. That's why I plan to introduce legislation to increase federal penalties for those who murder first responders in the line of duty. First responders put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our communities safe; it's time we stand up to ensure they are protected from those who wish to do them harm. This legislation, in honor of Graham, will help ensure our nation does just that," he added.

Hoffman, 29, died Sunday after being stabbed in the chest.

Shanetta Bossell, 39, was arrested after trying to drive off in the ambulance as others were tending to Hoffman's chest wound, according to court records. She has been jailed on $1 million bond on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.