Report: 1/6 Panel to Urge DOJ Prosecution of Trump on at Least 3 Charges

The House's Jan. 6 select committee is preparing a vote calling for the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including one count of insurrection.

According to Politico, which quoted two people familiar with the contents of the panel's report, the action is expected at a committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

Politico's article said the decision "reflects some recommendations from a subcommittee that evaluated potential criminal referrals."

The anticipated charges proposed by the subcommittee: insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

Politico said it was unclear if there could be additional charges. It further said the document, as described by the people familiar with it, includes extensive justification for those charges that have been recommended.

The committee has for months been investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol by protesters seeking to block Congress' certification of Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has long asserted the election was tainted by voter fraud, and critics have accused him of inciting supporters to attack the Capitol, particularly at a rally near the landmark earlier on Jan. 6.

For his part, the former president has remained steadfast in his conviction that the election had a fraudulent outcome. He and allies have dismissed the committee's work as highly partisan — a blatant attempt to sully his reputation as he plans another run for the White House in the 2024 election.