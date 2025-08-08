Bondi Names Special Prosecutor to Probe Schiff, James Fraud Allegations

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has authorized a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of mortgage fraud involving Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and New York Attorney General Letitia James, it was reported Friday.

Grand juries in Maryland and Virginia, respectively, will investigate claims involving Schiff and James.

Bondi named Ed Martin to serve as special prosecutor.

Earlier Friday, Newsmax reported Bondi has issued subpoenas and impaneled a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation into multiple allegations against the state of New York, according to a source familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

Bondi is investigating whether Democrat James and the state sued the National Rifle Association solely to violate its First and Second Amendment rights.

News of Martin and the grand juries was first reported on social media by Fox News' senior White House editorial producer.

Breitbart reported this week that Schiff was under federal investigation for allegedly falsifying mortgage documents to secure favorable home loan terms, following a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency to the DOJ.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany, New York, opened a criminal investigation into James over allegations of mortgage fraud, the Albany Times-Union first reported in May.

The probe came in the wake of a criminal referral by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte earlier this month.

In his letter to Bondi, Pulte wrote that James "falsified records" to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia as her "principal residence" in 2023, when she was serving as New York's prosecutor.

Weeks earlier, Trump called on James to resign amid a media report she faces questions concerning a real estate transaction.

James has claimed accusations she falsified real estate records are "baseless."

Trump last month announced Fannie Mae's Financial Crimes Division had evidence of Schiff committing mortgage fraud. The president said Schiff "Needs to Be Brought to Justice."

Schiff has denied the allegations from that he committed mortgage fraud.

Trump in May pull Martin's nomination to be the top federal prosecutor for the nation's capital, after a key Republican senator, North Carolina's Thom Tillis, said he could not support Martin for the job due to his defense of Jan. 6 protesters.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.