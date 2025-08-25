WATCH TV LIVE

Bondi, NYPD Officials Meeting Amid Sanctuary Pressure

Monday, 25 August 2025 03:57 PM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to meet with New York Police Department officials Monday afternoon, a week after she warned sanctuary jurisdictions to comply with federal immigration laws or face Justice Department action, reports Politico.

Threatening lawsuits, she wrote in her letter that "any sanctuary jurisdiction that continues to put illegal aliens ahead of American citizens can either come to the table or see us in court."

Tensions are high between the Trump administration and sanctuary jurisdictions. President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order targeting cashless bail by threatening to cut federal funding to jurisdictions that allow the practice and last week vowed to launch a crime crackdown on Chicago and New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday rejected Trump's characterization of crime in the state, saying, "President Trump has no concept of how the law works in New York."

She also called his threat to withhold federal funds "reckless."

Bondi is reportedly meeting with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, though there is no agenda for the meeting, according to New York's Daily News.

Monday, 25 August 2025 03:57 PM
