House Dem Drafts Impeachment Articles for Bondi, Patel

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, has drafted articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, The Hill reported Wednesday.

"If @NancyMace (soon to be a sucker and loser in her governors race) wants to strip @Ilhan of her committees for words she never said, MANY people are saying we should impeach the incompetent Kash Patel and Pam Bondi for the lies they ACTUALLY TOLD!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Veasey posted on X. A source has confirmed to the outlet that the Texas representative has drafted the measures.

In an interview with host Mehdi Hasan on Sept. 11, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, seemed to mock Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk saying, "Charlie was someone who once said, you know, guns save lives after a school shooting," Omar said. She also accused the late conservative leader of having "downplayed slavery" by opposing Juneteenth and claimed he was not genuinely interested in civil debate. She added, "You have people like Trump who have incited violence," she added. "These people are full of s**t."

Earlier in the day Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who is running for governor, called for Omar to be censured following her comments on Kirk. Four House Republicans joined Democrats to kill Mace's efforts in a final vote of 214-213. GOP defections were Reps. Mike Flood of Nebraska, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California and Cory Mills of Florida.

"Ilhan Omar has shown us exactly who she is: someone who defends political violence and refuses to condemn the loss of innocent lives when it doesn't suit her agenda, even the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk," Mace said in a statement. "If you mock a political assassination and celebrate murder, you don't get to keep your committee seat, you get consequences."