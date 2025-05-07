AG Bondi: 'Tens of Thousands' of Child Porn Videos in Epstein Files

The FBI is reviewing videos involving "hundreds" of victims of child pornography included in the files from disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday, while confirming that the agency's investigation is continuing into his records.

"There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn," Bondi told reporters Wednesday, according to a video of her comments reported by The Washington Post.

She added that there are "hundreds of victims," and stressed that "no one victim will ever get released."

"It's just the volume, and that's what they're going through right now," said Bondi, addressing concerns about why more files concerning Epstein haven't been fully released. "The FBI is diligently going through that."

Epstein died of suicide in a New York prison in 2019, where he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. The Trump administration, early on, pledged there would be full transparency for his files.

Her statement to reporters further confirmed that the Epstein files are not missing, but are being actively reviewed.

In February, Bondi, in conjunction with the FBI, declassified and released files related to Epstein in connection with the sexual exploitation of more than 250 underage girls at his homes in Florida and New York, as well as other locations.

The first phase largely contained documents that had been leaked but not formally released.

After that, FBI employees reviewing further documents from the extensive investigation into Epstein's activities were told to limit redactions to the files, after the first batch released contained little unknown information.

Bondi said then that more documents were to follow and said that she was told by an FBI source in the agency's New York field office that the bureau had held back thousands of documents.

There have been accusations that the government has been hiding a list of prominent men who abused some of Epstein's underage victims, but there has been no evidence so far that the list exists.

Women who were trafficked by Epstein have named more than 20 men as being allegedly involved in their abuse, a lawyer representing several of them commented.