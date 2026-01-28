WATCH TV LIVE

Bondi: 16 Arrested in Minneapolis Anti-ICE Sweep

By    |   Wednesday, 28 January 2026 02:37 PM EST

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was in Minneapolis on Wednesday as the Department of Justice announced a series of arrests tied to anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Democrat-run city.

"MINNESOTA ARRESTS — I am on the ground in Minneapolis today," Bondi wrote on X. "Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents. We expect more arrests to come.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: NOTHING will stop President [Donald] Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law."

Bondi's announcement came as tensions have escalated in Minneapolis in recent weeks amid stepped-up federal immigration enforcement activity, drawing protests and heightened scrutiny of confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

In a follow-up post, Bondi listed 16 people arrested on federal charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers: Christina Rank, Abdikadir Noor, Madeline Tschida, Nitzana Flores, Helicity Borowska, Quentin Williams, William Vermie, Paul Johnson, Gillian Etherington, Joshua Doyle, Kirubele Adbebe, Margaret Sager, Ilan Wilson-Soler, Nasra Ahmed, Alice Valentine, and Matrim Charlebois.

She also made three posts featuring 11 photos of unidentified individuals posing with Homeland Security Investigations officers, whose backs were to the camera.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 28 January 2026 02:37 PM
