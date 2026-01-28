Bondi: 16 Arrested in Minneapolis Anti-ICE Sweep

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was in Minneapolis on Wednesday as the Department of Justice announced a series of arrests tied to anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Democrat-run city.

"MINNESOTA ARRESTS — I am on the ground in Minneapolis today," Bondi wrote on X. "Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents. We expect more arrests to come.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: NOTHING will stop President [Donald] Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law."

Bondi's announcement came as tensions have escalated in Minneapolis in recent weeks amid stepped-up federal immigration enforcement activity, drawing protests and heightened scrutiny of confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

In a follow-up post, Bondi listed 16 people arrested on federal charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers: Christina Rank, Abdikadir Noor, Madeline Tschida, Nitzana Flores, Helicity Borowska, Quentin Williams, William Vermie, Paul Johnson, Gillian Etherington, Joshua Doyle, Kirubele Adbebe, Margaret Sager, Ilan Wilson-Soler, Nasra Ahmed, Alice Valentine, and Matrim Charlebois.

She also made three posts featuring 11 photos of unidentified individuals posing with Homeland Security Investigations officers, whose backs were to the camera.