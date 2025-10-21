Bondi Slams Democrats' Planned 'ICE Tracker'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi assailed Democrat lawmakers who announced plans for a master "ICE tracker" that would mark the activity of federal immigration officers in the Los Angeles area.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., alongside Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, announced Monday that the tracker would be coming online in the coming weeks, thanks to the work of House Oversight Committee Democrats.

"The Oversight Committee, I shared this with the mayor — over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE tracker where we can ... essentially [track] every single instance that we can verify that the community will send, be able to send us information on," Garcia said Monday. "It'll be all available in one central place."

The proposed tracker is part of a broader Democrat investigation into the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration being conducted by ICE agents.

Bondi sharply criticized the effort.

"Shutdown Democrats are already refusing to pay our law enforcement agents. Now, @RepRobertGarcia and @SenBlumenthal are trying to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs," she said in a post to X.

Garcia in the House and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., in the upper chamber announced investigations into alleged wrongful detentions by ICE, based on a report in left-leaning outlet ProPublica, which said it had documented cases of 170 American citizens arrested by Homeland Security.

The Democrats cited the ProPublica reporting three times in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday.

"We write regarding the disturbing and increasingly frequent reports of unconstitutional detentions of U.S. citizens by agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), often using disproportionate force," their letter began.

Their proposed ICE tracker picks up where Apple left off earlier this month, when it removed ICEBlock, a popular app that tracked ICE activity, along with similar programs from its App Store after being contacted by President Donald Trump's administration. The app notified users when ICE agents were reportedly operating nearby.

Lora Ries, director of border security and immigration for the Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax in July that the app "ratchets up the danger" for ICE agents — a result Bondi is warning against now.

"@TheJusticeDept has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement — we will prosecute any person who physically assaults our agents," Bondi's social media post concluded.