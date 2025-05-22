AG Bondi: Officials Believe D.C. Shooting Suspect 'Acted Alone'

Law enforcement officials believe the suspect in the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members acted alone, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday.

Elias Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, was arrested after the Wednesday night shooting that killed Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

"He is in custody and authorities believe he acted alone," Bondi said told reporters. "We are doing everything we can to protect our entire community and especially our Jewish community right now.

"It was horrific. I was out at the scene last night with Jeanine Pirro who is our U.S. attorney and will be prosecuting this case."

Bondi said the status of a pending investigation prevented her from answering certain questions.

"What I can say is two beautiful young people were gunned down last night needlessly," Bondi said. "I saw his body being taken away from the scene, that was horrific. No parents should have to be called and told that their children were violently murdered leaving a religious event at the Jewish museum. That should never happen in this world and not in our country.

"This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As far as the facts, the facts and the law, we'll follow those ... we'll follow those where they lead but we will ensure everyone America will be safe. We will do everything we can. This violence has to stop."

The attorney general said she spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Ambassador Michael Leiter following the shooting, as well as President Donald Trump "multiple times."

"I was on the phone with Donald Trump all evening long, all evening," she said. "He called me first thing his morning. He is horrified by what happened.

"Our job now is to be sure justice is served and it will be served under Donald Trump."

Bondi said that a decision to pursue the death penalty will be decided later but added that the suspect will face "the fullest extent of the law."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.