Paloma Faith Blasts 'Little Mermaid': Not What I Want to Be Teaching Women

Paloma Faith has voiced her disapproval toward Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

The film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, a mermaid who falls in love with Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), has just hit theaters and while the British singer commended the casting, she took issue with the film's messaging.

"Just seen [sic] the new little mermaid with my kids, and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it's great casting, as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man," Faith, 41, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Metro.

"Wtf is this s**t?! Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all," she added, according to the outlet.

"The Little Mermaid" reboot has faced its fair share of controversy, notably around the casting of Bailey, who is Black, as Ariel. The actor opened up about the criticism she has endured, telling Edition magazine: "Seeing the world's reaction to it was definitely a shock."

"But seeing all the babies' reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally," she continued.

"I feel like I'm dreaming, and I'm just grateful, and I don't pay attention to the negativity," Bailey further told Variety.

"I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater, and it's going to be beautiful, and I'm just so excited to be a part of it," she added.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Bailey noted landing the role of Ariel "means so much."

"Ariel was one of my favorite princesses growing up, so it's a dream come true," she said. "I'm very excited and happy."

Earlier this month, Bailey also praised her costar, Melissa McCarthy for encouraging her to stand up for herself in a professional work environment.

During an interview with CNN, Bailey said "a lot of the time it can be scary and intimidating" to speak up for herself. But McCarthy helped her to overcome those feelings.

"She was telling me, 'Yeah, I had to learn. I wasn't always this way, and when you're young, you're timid,'" Bailey said, adding McCarthy revealed that as she got older, she has learned how to "speak up and [say] what works for" her.

Bailey added it was "really cool" to see McCarthy "come onto set and be just so comfortable with who she was in her skin and [to see] her standing up for herself."