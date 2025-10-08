Man, 29, Arrested for 'Malicious Destruction' for '25 Palisades Fire

Authorities in California have charged a 29-year-old man with "malicious destruction by means of a fire" in connection with one of the costliest in Los Angeles history — a New Year's Day blaze that devastated parts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, officials announced Wednesday.

Federal law enforcement officials accuse 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht of lighting a fire on New Year's Day that was initially extinguished by fire crews, but continued to smolder underground before reigniting during high winds, acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a news conference.

Rinderknecht fled the scene of the original fire, but returned to the same trail to watch it burn, according to Essayli.

"He left as soon as he saw the fire trucks were headed to the location," Essayli said. "He turned around and went back up there. And he took some video and, and watched them fight the fire."

Rinderknecht also made several 911 calls to report the fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida on Tuesday and is due to appear in court Wednesday.

Authorities also disclosed the suspect had engaged in troubling online behavior before the fire, including generating dystopian, fire-related images using artificial intelligence tools and listening to music videos featuring imagery of destruction. This, officials said, could shed light on his mindset in the months leading up to the incident, though they stopped short of calling it a motive.

Aisha Nash, the federal public defender assigned to represent Rinderknecht, has not responded to Associated Press requests for comment.

Residents said fireworks were launched to celebrate the new year, and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles Fire Department have been studying whether embers from that earlier fire could have smoldered and reignited under strong winds.

"Today's arrest of 29-year-old Florida resident Jonathan Rinderknecht marks an important step toward uncovering how the horrific Palisades Fire began and bringing closure to the thousands of Californians whose lives were upended," California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a statement after the news conference.

"This tragedy will never be forgotten — lives were lost, families torn apart, and entire communities forever changed — and there must be accountability. We thank the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their thorough investigation into this fire and for confirming the indisputable facts on the ground.

"The state will continue to fully support this investigation and we look forward to the findings of the independent after-action report we've commissioned from the nation's leading fire safety researchers."

The ATF's National Response Team led a painstaking investigation, collecting more than 13,000 pieces of evidence and following over 200 leads. Investigators analyzed terabytes of data, including surveillance footage and environmental conditions.

ATF agents described a "meticulous" forensic process, crawling through debris to identify the fire's point of origin and collecting materials for lab analysis. More than 500 ignition tests were conducted under conditions identical to those Jan. 1, including humidity, temperature, and even lunar light levels.

"We went to extraordinary lengths to rule out every other possible cause," an ATF spokesperson said. "This was an incendiary fire — and the evidence is clear that the suspect started it."

The Palisades Fire scorched more than 6,000 acres, destroyed over 120 structures, and caused an estimated $1.4 billion in damages, making it one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Sources said the young suspect had access to the area where the fireworks were allegedly lit and was placed under surveillance earlier this year.

At one point, he was detained and questioned by investigators but later released.

Over the past several months, the ATF conducted controlled burns near the suspected point of origin to study how embers might have reignited and to test fire detection systems, officials said.

Investigators still have not determined the cause of that blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

Both fires burned for days, reducing block after block of entire neighborhoods to gray and black debris.

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors said a series of weaknesses, including "outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities," hampered the county's response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.