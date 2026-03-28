N.J. Man Charged in Alleged Plot Targeting Palestinian Activist

Federal authorities have charged a New Jersey man in connection with an alleged plot involving improvised explosive devices, as a Palestinian-American activist says law enforcement thwarted an imminent threat against her life.

Nerdeen Kiswani said the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force warned her late Thursday that an attack on her was "about to" take place and that agents conducted an operation in Hoboken tied to the case.

"Late last night the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force informed me that a plot against me that was 'about to' take place," Kiswani said, adding that she would continue her advocacy for Palestinians.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer announced that Alexander Heifler, 26, of Hoboken, was charged in a two-count complaint with unlawful possession of destructive devices and making destructive devices.

Heifler is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Newark federal court.

According to the criminal complaint, the Hudson County man is accused of constructing improvised incendiary devices intended to target another individual's residence. Authorities described the investigation as ongoing and said there is no current threat to the public.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the alleged target was Kiswani and described the case as a serious instance of politically motivated violence.

"I am thankful that the NYPD and FBI thwarted this plot, which could have endangered Nerdeen's life and those of other New Yorkers," Mamdani said in a post on X.

Mamdani added that the suspect was linked to an offshoot of the Jewish Defense League, which the FBI has designated as a "known violent extremist organization," and said the defendant allegedly planned to flee to Israel after carrying out the attack.

Officials have not publicly detailed how the suspect was identified or whether additional individuals were involved.

Kiswani, a prominent organizer advocating for Palestinian human rights, said she has faced months of threats and accused pro-Israel groups and political figures of encouraging harassment, though those claims have not been independently verified.

Federal prosecutors said each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey, with assistance from federal and local law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and New York.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are allegations and that Heifler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.