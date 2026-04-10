Trump: 'No Backup Plan' Needed as Iran Talks Head to Pakistan Amid Fragile Truce

President Donald Trump said Friday that he sees no need for a contingency plan if high-stakes negotiations with Iran falter.

He projected confidence as U.S. officials travel to Pakistan for another round of talks amid what U.S. officials and regional diplomats describe as a highly fragile and contested diplomatic framework.

“You don’t need a backup plan,” Trump told reporters, according to a report by The Hill, as he departed Washington en route to Florida. “The military is defeated.

"Their military is gone. We’ve degraded just about everything.”

Trump’s remarks come as Vice President JD Vance travels to Pakistan alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner in an effort to solidify a longer-term agreement following a two-week ceasefire that has already come under strain.

The ceasefire is widely viewed within diplomatic and defense circles as precarious because it rests on competing interpretations, uneven implementation, and unresolved political demands that have not yet been bridged by negotiators.

One of the central disputes involves whether the truce covers Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iranian officials and Pakistan’s prime minister have said it should be included, while Israeli officials and the Trump administration have rejected that interpretation.

That disagreement has effectively produced competing versions of the same ceasefire, leaving no single agreed baseline for enforcement.

Another major sticking point is Iran’s reported insistence that any broader settlement must include a halt to fighting in Lebanon and the unfreezing of Iranian financial assets held abroad.

U.S. and Israeli officials view those conditions as politically difficult and outside the scope of the current ceasefire framework, complicating efforts to expand the agreement into a durable settlement.

At the same time, implementation of the ceasefire remains uneven. Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global energy chokepoint — has not fully normalized, and continued disruptions have kept pressure on oil markets.

That gap between declared commitments and real-world behavior has further eroded confidence in the agreement’s durability.

Trump acknowledged the stakes of the negotiations, telling reporters, according to The Hill, that he wished Vice President Vance “luck” as he headed into the talks.

“He’s got a big thing,” Trump said.

No direct quotations from Vice President JD Vance regarding the Pakistan talks or ceasefire negotiations were included in the reporting cited by The Hill.

Trump also reiterated his hardline position on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be opened, with or without Iran,” Trump told reporters, according to The Hill, adding that he would not allow Tehran to impose tolls on ships passing through the waterway.

He has previously tied broader ceasefire success to stability in the strait, but limited shipping activity has contributed to continued volatility in global energy prices.

Despite the uncertainty, Trump expressed confidence the situation would be resolved quickly while keeping military pressure implicit.

“I think it’s going to go pretty quickly, and if it doesn’t, we’ll be able to finish it off,” he said, according to The Hill. “One way or the other, it’s going well.”

He also described extensive U.S. military pressure on Iran’s capabilities.

“The navy’s gone. The air force is gone. All anti-aircraft is gone. The leaders are gone. The whole place is gone,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “So, we’ll see how it turns out.”

Trump’s claim that no backup plan is needed comes as senior U.S. defense and diplomatic officials have themselves acknowledged uncertainty about the end state of the conflict, underscoring how unsettled the broader strategy remains.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously said the effort is “not endless nation-building under those types of the quagmires under [former Presidents] Bush or Obama,” emphasizing a break from past U.S. wars in the Middle East.

Separately, special envoy Steve Witkoff has acknowledged the lack of a defined endpoint for the conflict. When asked previously how he expected it to conclude, Witkoff said, “I don’t know.”

With negotiations now hinging on disputed ceasefire terms, regional conflicts tied to Lebanon, sanctions relief, and maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, officials involved in the process describe the framework as highly sensitive — where disagreements over even a single issue could stall or unravel the broader effort to stabilize the region.