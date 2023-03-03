Orlando Pride Using Black Shorts to Keep Players 'Comfortable' During Periods

Players for the Orlando Pride, a team with the National Women's Soccer League, will be taking the field this season wearing black shorts, not white, in the team's effort for them to feel more "comfortable and confident" when they're playing in a game while they're having their menstrual periods.

"The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is, unfortunately, something that hasn't been addressed until recently," Orlando Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak said in a statement shared by the team, reports ABC News. "I think it's a big step for us as a Club to make players feel comfortable and allow us to focus solely on competing."

The Pride says it's the first in the league to change the uniforms, making the move after hearing players' concerns about being uncomfortable about wearing white shorts while competing during their periods.

The new look will debut March 26, when the team plays against the Portland Thorns in its season opener.

The Pride said the players will also be able to wear dark shorts during practices.

The team's uniform change is part of a growing movement to increase accessibility to menstrual care and to destigmatize menstruation, one official said.

"We must remove the stigma involved in discussing the health issues impacting women and menstruating non-binary and trans athletes if we want to maximize performance and increase accessibility to sport," Haley Carter, Orlando Pride's vice president of soccer operations and general manager, also commented in a statement. "I am proud to be part of a Club that is making a small but extremely impactful change when it comes to both our professional and youth players."

The NWSL, which was founded in 2012, has 12 teams.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Women's National Team, which includes several NWSL players, has spoken out about how tracking period cycles has helped the team compete at the highest levels.

Dawn Scott, while the high-performance coach for the USWNT and the NWSL, told Good Morning America in 2019 that period tracking was one of the strategies the national team used to win its fourth World Cup title that year.

The team, she said, used a period tracking app and players would fuel and train depending on which phase they were in during their menstrual cycles, she said.