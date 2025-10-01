WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: oregon | national guard | portland | russell gibson

Oregon National Guard Deployment to Cost $3.8 Million

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 02:34 PM EDT

The order to deploy 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to the city of Portland will cost at least $3.8 million in federal funding, a state military official told legislators this week.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced on social media last weekend that "the Secretary of Defense [sic] sent a memo to Governor Tina Kotek authorizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to perform federal functions for 60 days."

He went on to protest the order, saying, "Oregon communities are stable, and our local officials have been clear: we have the capacity to manage public safety without federal interference," and adding, "Sending in 200 National Guard troops to guard a single building is not normal. If you had a concern about safety at your own home, you'd make a few calls and fill the gaps — not call in an army."

Russell Gibson, the Oregon Military Department's director for government and legislative affairs, said while appearing before state legislators Tuesday that the cost of this deployment "is roughly $3.8 million just in pay and allowances, and then there are other logistics costs, that we are still working through, support agreements, for what those costs look like. Again, this is all federally funded."

Gibson said that the deployment would include the 60-day mission and an additional 20 days "to get them trained, and because they'll accrue leave, it'll require time on the back end for us to do demobilization for them to utilize their leave on the back end."

He added, "Pay and allowance depends on their rank and pay grade ... their ZIP code and their housing allowance, etc. But we've done this estimate before. So when we look at 200 service members, for a total of 80 days, and that 80-day order encompasses a 60-day mission but allows us some time on the front end to get them trained, and because they'll accrue leave, it'll require time on the back end for us to do demobilization for them to utilize their leave on the back end."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The order to deploy 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to the city of Portland will cost at least $3.8 million in federal funding, a state military official told legislators this week.
oregon, national guard, portland, russell gibson
339
2025-34-01
Wednesday, 01 October 2025 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved