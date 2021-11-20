Officials Continue to Investigate Another Oil Spill Off California Coast

Officials on Saturday are investigating the cause of another oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, near a damaged pipeline.

Jenna Driscoll, liaison officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said, according to The Orange County Register, that the source of the 30-by-70-foot oil sheen had not yet been determined.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said, "it could be nothing, it could be something, but we want to be sure we get an investigation out quickly. We're all in. We don't want to repeat what happened last time."

In light of the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard is sending resources to investigate. Petty Officer Richard Brahm with the U.S. Coast Guard says the substance doesn't appear to resemble what officials saw last month.

"A sheen is going to be lighter in nature and it'll be thin; basically what you see when you drop gasoline into water, that's a sheen," Brahm commented. "An oil slick is going to be more obvious, thick oil on top of water, and that's what we saw when the initial spill happened."

In October, another oil spill occurred after a cargo ship dragged its anchor over a pipeline, releasing 26,000 gallons. Subsequently, Orange County beaches were closed for days, and cleanup took nearly a month.