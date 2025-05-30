OPM Unveils 80-Hour Video Training Program for SES Officials to 'Uphold the Constitution'

The Office of Personnel Management has introduced a new 80-hour video training program for Senior Executive Service (SES) members focusing on providing training regarding President Donald Trump's executive orders and ensuring that SES officials "uphold the Constitution and the rule of law and effectively serve the American people."

"OPM is reforming the SES application process to streamline the previous paperwork-heavy, consultant-driven process," Charles Ezell, Acting Director, U.S. Office of Personnel Management, said in a statement.

"OPM is creating SES training programs to ensure that current and aspiring SES are equipped to deliver on key administration priorities. And OPM is strengthening agency Executive Resources Board oversight of the SES to ensure long-term planning and management of the SES by politically accountable officials."

The goal, he added, is to drive a "cultural shift" at SES – ensuring that it comprises only "the highest caliber of civil servants committed to achieving the freedom, prosperity, and democratic rule that our Constitution promotes."

The White House has slashed approximately 100,000 jobs in federal agencies.