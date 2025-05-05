Oklahoma Ed Official to Newsmax: Catholic Charter School Case Hinges on Religious Liberty

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters told Newsmax on Monday that the Catholic charter school case in his state that has been taken up by the Supreme Court is foundationally a religious liberty case because "there is no wall of separation between church and state."

Last week, the high court heard arguments in a bid led by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa to establish St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which would be the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

During his appearance on "National Report," Walters said proponents of the school are excited by the "justices President [Donald] Trump has put on the court" because "they’re originalists."

"They look back at the First Amendment, they look back at the Constitution and say, Listen, you have the right to the free exercise of your religious beliefs, the free exercise clause," he said. "So, we are punishing a school — our attorney general, our state Supreme Court here — are punishing a school because they're Catholic? They meet every criteria. Their application was flawless. It was tremendous.

"They want to bring better education to our kids, and our court and our attorney general … come out and say no. Because you're Christian, the answer is no. And as Kavanaugh pointed out, Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh and Justice [Samuel] Alito, this sounds like very anti-religious motivations from our attorney general and the Oklahoma state Supreme Court."

"So, I think the justices are very much looking at that Constitution," Walters added. "They're saying, absolutely, we've got to end this war against Christianity that we saw for decades. We've got to make sure that our rights are protected."

The Oklahoma education official also responded to criticism that the charter school proposal would take resources away from underfunded public schools and force taxpayers to fund religious education.

"Taxpayers are paying to educate their children and for these radical leftists to come in and say, but listen, no, we're not going to let you go to a religious school. No, we're not going to let you direct where your tax dollars go. It's absurd," Walters said. "It is because they are out propping up the left-wing teachers unions.

"They are out propping up left-wing woke administrators. Here's the reality. You fund education based on every child. We educate every child. If a parent wants to send them to homeschooling, send them to a Christian school, that's the parents' prerogative. We should make sure that parents have their rights protected. They should be choosing the school of their choice."

